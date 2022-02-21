HealthEquity Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $198.23M (+5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HQY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.