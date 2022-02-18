Minneapolis, Minnesota-based MedTech company, Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD +0.6%), can finally see an end to its lawsuit with Veterans First Medical Supply, according to documents released by the District Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division on Friday.

In Feb. 2019, First Medical sued Tactile Medical (NASDAQ:TCMD), alleging, among others, that the company made false statements in connection with the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

However, on Friday, First Medical had requested the court to dismiss all claims against the company.

Following several motions filed by both parties over the years, the remaining allegations related to violations of the Federal False Claims Act, for which Tactile Systems (TCMD) filed a motion for summary judgment in Aug. 2021. Afterward, Plaintiff also filed a motion for summary judgment on the counterclaims.

These motions were currently pending, the company wrote in its last 10-Q, adding, “we believe the plaintiff’s remaining allegations are without merit and we intend to continue to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

Commenting on the latest development, Piper Sandler notes that “dismissal with prejudice,” as mentioned in the court document, “appears to be a final order for permanent dismissal of the case.”

The analysts led by Adam C. Maeder, with an Overweight rating and a $40 per share target on Tactile Systems (TCMD), argue that “today’s update should be welcome news to shareholders,” who were frustrated by a slow resolution to the lawsuit.

In March 2021, Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight recommendation citing, among other things, a favorable outcome to the legal battle with Tactile Medical.