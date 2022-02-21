PTC Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 21, 2022 5:35 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.55 (-43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.08M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PTCT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.