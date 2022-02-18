Why did Squarespace stock jump today? Dip buyers rush in on heavy volume
Feb. 18, 2022 3:46 PM ETSquarespace, Inc. (SQSP)WIXBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) shares rose on Friday, as dip-buyers picked up shares of the website building and hosting company one day after a sharp decline.
- Squarespace shares tacked on nearly 7% to $27.72 as more than 500,000 shares were traded, more than 50% the average daily volume.
- On Thursday, Squarespace, along with other web hosting companies, fell on back of disappointing results from competitor Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), which said first-quarter revenue would be weaker than expected.
- Squarespace is slated to report fourth-quarter results on March 7.