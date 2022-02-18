Celanese (CE -5.2%) sinks to its lowest level in 11 months after its $11B acquisition of DuPont's (DD -1.2%) mobility and materials arm fails to impress investors.

Celanese's balance sheet was in good shape with long‐term debt of just $3.2B as of year-end 2021, but the deal looks to balloon the debt to nearly 5x operating EBITDA; the company expects significant expansion of free cash flow and swift deleveraging will support a reduction of total debt to below 3x EBITDA within two years of the deal close.

The $11B price tag values the segment at a reasonable ~13.8x FY 2021 operating EBITDA, but the business is highly sensitive to rising raw material costs, and Celanese likely will find it difficult to maintain margins this year as costs continue to climb.

But analysts generally like the deal's long-term benefits for Celanese; Evercore ISI's Stephen Richardson says the purchase "has the potential to be truly transformative, bolstering scale, improving vertical integration and providing opportunities to scale into complementary growth areas."

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison sees the deal as a win-win, "a transformative positive" for Celanese's engineered materials business segment that "doubles its size and scope" that also helps DuPont achieve its "goal of realizing full value for the assets."

Expecting Celanese's earnings growth will be hampered by slow-to-resolve supply chain issues, especially in autos, Piper Sandler previously downgraded the stock to Neutral.