Kraft Heinz to elevate CEO Miguel Patricio to chairman

Feb. 18, 2022 4:10 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) said its board intends to appoint CEO Miguel Patricio as chairman, subject to his re-election at the 2022 annual stockholder meeting.
  • Alexandre Behring, current chair of the board, will retire following the end of his term at the annual meeting.
  • KHC also said its board nominated Fitbit co-founder James Park to stand for election at the annual meeting.
  • Earlier this week, KHC posted Q4 results that sailed past consensus estimates as pricing was used to mitigate inflationary pressures.
