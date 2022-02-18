Roku (ROKU -22.3%) made up a bit of afternoon ground Friday after what looked to be a record-setting dive, but still shed more than a fifth of its market value in the wake of a heavily disappointing earnings report.

That changed it from a $19.4 billion company to one worth just over $15 billion. The 22% drop marked its worst day in four years.

Volume Friday crested 66 million shares, more than 11 times its daily average.

The company warned that the supply chain woes affecting a number of industries were having a negative impact in several areas, from Player building to TV manufacturing to hardware shipping to ad spending in verticals like autos and consumer products.

Analysts seemed to largely look beyond the supply-chain woes to focus on what increasing competition might be doing to yet another company that may have seen some overvaluation in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roku's results brought out some contrary reactions from Seeking Alpha contributors as well. On the bullish side, contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira says the report wasn't as bad as it looks and the risk-reward trade-off looks "meaningfully" improved. On the other hand, contributor Albert Lin argues "the party is over," with the unwinding of the pandemic and related slower account growth, hot competition and quantitative tightening.