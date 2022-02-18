The S&P 500 finished the trading week in negative territory with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ending in the red as well. The ETF concluded the week -1.4% and is -7.9% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on February 11th to the close of February 18th.

#1: Consumer Staples, +1.12% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) +1.01%.

#2: Materials, -0.28% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -0.19%.

#3: Consumer Discretionary, -0.40% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -0.29%.

#4: Industrials, -1.16% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -1.04%.

#5: Utilities, -1.43% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -1.23%.

#6: Information Technology, -1.71% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -1.56%.

#7: Real Estate, -1.81% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -1.66%.

#8: Health Care, -2.23% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -2.10%.

#9: Financials, -2.28% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -2.28%.

#10: Communication Services, -2.49% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) -2.71%.

#11: Energy, -3.68% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -3.40%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.