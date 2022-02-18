Manitowoc provides update on EPA scrutiny of sales of certain cranes
Feb. 18, 2022 4:21 PM ETMTWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) provided an update regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) scrutiny of sales of certain cranes.
- In Jul. 2017, MTW received an Information Request from the EPA relating to the sales of cranes manufactured between Jan. 1, 2014 and Jul. 31, 2017, and MTW's related participation in the Transition Program for Equipment Manufacturers (TPEM program).
- MTW provided, and continues to provide, information to the EPA and the Dept. of Justice (DOJ) on the ~1.4K engines included in the cranes relating to the program and other certification matters. MTW is engaged in confidential discussions with the EPA and DOJ.
- Based on management’s current assessment, MTW recorded an additional charge of $13.9M in Q4. As of Dec. 31, the total recorded estimated liability is $14.9M.
- While MTW is unable to provide further quantification as to the final resolution, it calculated the statutory maximum penalties under the Clean Air Act to be ~$174M.
- MTW believes it has strong legal defenses and will defend any allegations of noncompliance and factors that could apply in the assessment of fines.
- Final resolution of these matters may have a material impact on MTW's financial condition.