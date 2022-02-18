EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), the REIT that specializes in leisure and recreation venues such as movie theaters, is adding two members to its board — a retired partner from a major accounting firm and an executive at a prominent non-profit.

Its board also intends to elect Gregory K. Silvers, the company's president and CEO, to the role of board chair and Virginia Shanks as lead independent director, effective immediately after EPR Properties (EPR) shareholder meeting on May 28. The changes are being made in anticipation of the retirements of current chair, Robert Druten, and Barry Brady from the board at the annual meeting.

Lisa G. Trimberger, a retired audit partner of Deloitte & Touche, is currently principal and owner of Mack Capital Investments, a private investment company. Caixia Ziegler is managing director of Real Assets and Sustainable Investments at The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

“Lisa brings deep accounting expertise to our board and public company board experience with a strong focus on real estate,” said Robert Druten, EPR's board chair. “Caixia adds a valued facet to our board, with her deep understanding of the perspective of real estate investors."

In November, EPR Properties (EPR) raised its 2021 guidance after Q3 results beat consensus and rent collections improved.