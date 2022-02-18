After back-to-back sessions of losses, Quidel (QDEL +10.6%) closed higher on Friday as Wall Street reacted to the COVID-19 test maker’s strong revenue beat for Q4 2021.

While the quarterly revenue for COVID-19 products jumped ~26% YoY to $511.8M, total revenue dropped ~21% YoY to $636.9M amid an unfavorable product mix. However, the top line exceeded analysts’ estimates by as much as $119.5M. Meanwhile, Q4 net income contracted ~38% YoY to $291.4M after operating expenses climbed ~33% YoY to $112.6M. For the full year, the topline expanded ~2% YoY to $1.7B as revenue for COVID-19 products gained ~42% YoY to $1.3B.

“2021 was the highest revenue year in Quidel’s history, surpassing a high growth 2020 revenue number,” CEO Doug Bryant noted at the earnings call.

“We dramatically broadened the range of patients, partners and providers we serve, and we emerged from a challenging year with the strongest portfolio of physical, financial and intellectual assets in our history.”

While the company did not issue a guidance for 2022, Bryant hinted that the company would record its biggest quarterly revenue in Q1 2022.

“While we won’t speak at this time about full year 2022 revenue expectations, what we will say confidently is that Q1 2022 will be our largest quarter in terms of revenue in the history of Quidel,” he said.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) also clarified the progress on its recent deal to acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The company has scheduled a special meeting of stockholders in April to vote on the acquisition and expects to close the transaction in H1 2022.

The news of ~$6B deal to acquire the pure-play in-vitro diagnostics player sent Quidel (QDEL) shares sharply lower in December.