Modiv announces $20M share repurchase program
Feb. 18, 2022 4:41 PM ETModiv Inc. (MDV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Modiv (NYSE:MDV) has authorized a share repurchase program and also declared a regular monthly cash dividend of $0.095833/share for each of Feb. and Mar. 2022.
- Modiv’s Board of Directors has authorized up to $20M in repurchases of the Co.’s outstanding shares through Dec. 31, 2022.
- Additionally, has authorized monthly dividends payable to common stockholders of record as of Feb. 28, 2022, and Mar. 31, 2022, which will be paid on or about Mar. 25, 2022, and Apr. 25, 2022, respectively.
- The current monthly dividend amount of $0.095833/share represents an annualized dividend rate of $1.15/share of common stock.