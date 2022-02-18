Aon adopts additional $7.5B stock buyback, to increase dividend by 10%
Feb. 18, 2022 4:46 PM ETAon plc (AON)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aon's (NYSE:AON) board authorized the global professional services firm to repurchase an additional $7.5B of its shares, bringing the company's total authorization to $9.2B before any share repurchases in Q1 2022.
- The company intends to complete the $1.7B remaining under the existing authorization before buying back stock under the new program.
- The board also authorized a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's (AON) outstanding class A ordinary shares to $0.56 per share. Its previous dividend was $0.51 per share.
- "Today's announcement reinforces our conviction in our Aon United strategy, strong free cash flow generation outlook, and continued focus on maximizing total return for shareholders," said CEO Greg Case.
- Earlier this month, Aon (AON) Q4 earnings beat consensus and operating margin improved as expenses declined