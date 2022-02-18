Fintech Chime reportedly postponing IPO until latter part of 2022
Feb. 18, 2022 4:48 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fintech company Chime is reportedly postponing an initial public offering until the second half of the year, most probably the fourth quarter.
- Chime had been considering an IPO in March, targeting a valuation of $35B to $45B. The company is still considering a deal of that size, according to Forbes, which cited people close to the matter.
- Sources told Forbes that Chime has pushed back the IPO because it is focusing on rolling out new products. The decision to delay the IPO was made before the recent decline in fintech stocks.
- Chime raised $1.1B in venture capital money in August, with a valuation of $25B, Forbes said.