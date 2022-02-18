Vintage Wine Estates to voluntarily delist from Toronto Stock Exchange

  • Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) said it provided written notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange of its intent to voluntarily delist its shares and share purchase warrants from the TSX.
  • VWE expects that effective at the close on Mar. 7, the shares and warrants will no longer be traded on the TSX.
  • The shares and warrants will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market and the Nasdaq Capital Market, respectively, under the symbols “VWE” and “VWEWW”.
  • VWE believes the trading volume of its shares and warrants on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative efforts associated with maintaining TSX listing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.