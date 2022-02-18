Vintage Wine Estates to voluntarily delist from Toronto Stock Exchange
Feb. 18, 2022 4:53 PM ET
- Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) said it provided written notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange of its intent to voluntarily delist its shares and share purchase warrants from the TSX.
- VWE expects that effective at the close on Mar. 7, the shares and warrants will no longer be traded on the TSX.
- The shares and warrants will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market and the Nasdaq Capital Market, respectively, under the symbols “VWE” and “VWEWW”.
- VWE believes the trading volume of its shares and warrants on the TSX no longer justifies the expense and administrative efforts associated with maintaining TSX listing.