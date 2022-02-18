OceanPal announces cancellation of time charter contract for m/v Calipso
Feb. 18, 2022 5:34 PM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) announced the cancellation of the time charter contract with Crystal Sea Shipping for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, m/v Calipso.
- Charterers exercised their right to cancel the contract since the vessel was not delivered, due to unforeseen delays during berthing and discharging operations, unrelated to the condition of the vessel, within the pre-agreed period.
- OP also said, through a separate subsidiary, it entered into a time charter trip contract with Atlantic Coal And Bulk for the aforementioned vessel, at a gross charter rate of ~$17.9K per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for about 25 days. The charter commenced earlier in the day.