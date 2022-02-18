Community Health Systems files for mixed shelf offering

Feb. 18, 2022

  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has filed for a mixed shelf offering of an undetermined amount.
  • The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment or refinancing of borrowings, working capital, capital expenditures, investments, acquisitions and the repurchase of our outstanding securities.
  • The offering includes common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, and securities warrants.
  • Check out Community Health's Q4 2021 quarterly results from earlier this week.
