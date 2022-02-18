Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) unveiled plans to spend more than $1.6B this year to strengthen and adapt the grid to withstand extreme weather events, including the installation of more insulated wire, and further reduce the risk of wildfires caused by utility infrastructure.

According to an updated annual fire prevention plan filed with the with the California Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety, SoCal Edison said it will continue inspection, tree clearing and grid hardening efforts including installing an additional 1,100 miles of covered overhead power lines in high fire risk areas.

The utility estimates it already has reduced the risk of damage from catastrophic wildfires by 65%-70% since 2018 through grid hardening, enhanced inspections, expanded vegetation management and power shutoffs when necessary.

SoCal Edison recently raised its estimated losses from wildfires in 2017-18 to $7.5B.