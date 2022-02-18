'Uncharted' set to give Holland a non-Marvel movie hit

Feb. 18, 2022 6:03 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)DIS, MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Uncharted set to lead weekend box office

Time for the movie box office to head to Uncharted waters.

Tom Holland - better known to audiences as movies' most recent Spider-Man - takes on his first major non-Marvel role in Sony's (NYSE:SONY) adventure adaptation of the videogame Uncharted, and it's tracking toward taking over the movie-gross charts after a solid Thursday preview.

Death on the Nile (NYSE:DIS) led last weekend with just under $13 million, but Uncharted drew $3.7 million in previews, and looks likely to clear the $30 million mark over a long (and non-Super Bowl) weekend, against just two other wide releases.

That will be enough to prevail over Dog (OTC:MGMB), starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum, which is likely aiming for that $10 million-plus territory with an open in more than 3,600 theaters.

The other wide release is indie period werewolf film The Cursed (LD Entertainment), a 2021 Sundance film seeking some indie-plus receipts on the long weekend.

Speaking of Spider-Man: The latest big-screen adventure of the wall-crawler, Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, officially became the third-highest grossing domestic picture of all time, passing Avatar, and has grossed $762.4 million in the domestic market so far and $1.81 billion on a worldwide basis.

