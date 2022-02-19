Fintech stocks take the lead among financial winners last week; insurers dipped
- Fintech stocks performed best among gainers in the financial sector (with market cap of $2B+) for the week ended Feb. 18.
- Lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) +30% topped the list after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results, along with strong earnings guidance. Following the Q4 beat, Upstart got double-upgraded to Buy at Bank of America. Additionally, Daniel Loeb's Third Point trimmed its stake on the stock;
- Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) +15.3% rallied after both Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) and Tiger Global Management disclosed new stakes in the Brazilian neobank;
- China-based credit servicer Lufax Holdings (NYSE:LU) +15% jumped;
- Property and casualty insurer Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) +7.3% rose after beating fourth-quarter consensus estimates and;
- Argentina-based regional bank Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) +7.2% gained.
- The top five worst performers among the financial sector were:
- Specialty insurer Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) -14.2% fell after missing Q4 earnings consensus;
- Insurance broker BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) -12.3% dipped;
- Life and health insurer Primerica (NYSE:PRI) -12% drifted lower following Q4 results;
- Cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) -11.3% declined as bitcoin (BTC-USD) edged lower by -4% in the past five session, and;
- Another life and health insurer, American Equity Investment (NYSE:AEL) -10.7%, decreased after falling short on Q4 earnings and revenue estimates.
- Last week, FOMC minutes revealed a path for a faster runoff in the balance sheet.