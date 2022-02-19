Communications stocks sink for another week, with Roku and Roblox leading way down

Feb. 19, 2022

Stock market on uncertain trend. Bull vs bear concept. Opposing red and green arrows over financial figures. Digital 3D render.

hernan4429/iStock via Getty Images

A blue February continues for Communications Services stocks, which spent another week in the doldrums.

Last week it was the worst-performing of the 11 S&P 500 sectors; this week, it was second-worst, dropping 2.5% as a group - and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) dipped 2.7%.

That meant large-cap gainers were hard to come by, and they were dominated by the more defensive telecoms. Interpublic Group led all big companies with a 3.4% gain, but the rest of the top five were in overseas telecommunications: Brazil's Telefónica Brasil, Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom, France's Orange, and Canada's Telus.

Those punished in the losers' column were among the biggest stories of the week in Communications stocks. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) led decliners, falling 31.4% for the period, after a rough revenue miss with poor guidance led Wall Street analysts to cut their targets en masse Friday.

Roku ended up shedding billions in value, a full fifth of its market cap.

Just behind it among decliners, though, was Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), which fell 25.6% for the week. It started its slide after Tuesday earnings disappointed investors, and the stock tumbled 26.5% on Wednesday. Thursday seemed to bring a reprieve, but the stock fell 8.8% anew on Friday.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) also came in for punishment, starting the week down sharply as India acted to ban 54 apps it linked to Chinese origin (India counts Sea as Chinese-originated though it's based in Singapore). Monday brought an 18.4% decline; Tuesday a nearly equally sharp rebound of 15.8%; but then the stock fizzled the rest of the week to end the period down 19.3% from the week before.

And the week wouldn't be complete without mentioned a transformative earnings report for the company formerly known as ViacomCBS (VIAC). The company beat revenue expectations, but a high-stakes presentation showed it was changing its name and brand to Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) and committing $6 billion in content spending - moves that dissuaded investors banking on an acquisition of the company by a bigger tech or streamer. The stock ended the week down 17.3%.

The week's top five gainers among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

  • Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG), +3.4%;
  • Telefónica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), +1.9%;
  • Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT), +1.8%;
  • Orange (NYSE:ORAN), +1.6%;
  • Telus (NYSE:TU), +1.6%.

The week's top five decliners among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):

  • Roku (ROKU), -31.4%;
  • Roblox (RBLX), -25.6%;
  • Sea Limited (SE), -19.3%;
  • ViacomCBS (was VIAC, now PARA), -17.3%;
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), -17.1%.
