Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) maintained a strong position in capturing streaming eyeballs, but it needed a highly anticipated new season to hold off a hard-charging hit film from Disney (NYSE:DIS).

The fourth-season premiere of crime thriller Ozark (NFLX) pushed that show to the top of Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Jan. 17-Jan. 23), with a hefty 2.904 billion minutes streamed.

That was nearly double a (still quite high) total from Disney+ (DIS) film Encanto, which streamed 1.511 billion minutes in its (unusual) second straight week building its audience. And Netflix also had the third-most streamed program: Its supernatural podcast adaptation Archive 81 also surpassed a billion minutes streamed, at 1.035 billion.

The next five titles included Netflix standbys (NCIS, CoComelon, Cobra Kai, Criminal Minds and Cheer) before Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) placed the No. 9 title, the film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, which streamed 595 million minutes. And with four episodes under its belt, Disney's (DIS) The Book of Boba Fett was 10th with 580 million minutes streamed.

Netflix had eight of the top 10 acquired series, led by NCIS and CoComelon, though the list had intrusions by Disney+ at No. 7 with Bluey (385 million minutes), and by Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) at No. 8 with How I Met Your Mother (321 million minutes).

Netflix also placed nine of the top 10 original series, led by Ozark, and with The Book of Boba Fett (DIS) interrupting at the fifth spot.

The streaming movies list again provided other streamers with their biggest foothold, shutting Netflix out of the top three - held by Disney+ and Encanto (1.511 billion minutes), Amazon and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (595 million) and Disney's Eternals (557 million). Disney+ also placed Moana there, with 216 million minutes.

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

On Friday, J.P. Morgan said that Netflix's data was tracking ahead of schedule, suggesting the company might beat its own subscriber guidance for the first quarter.