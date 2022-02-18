Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF, OTCPK:ECIFY) reported its FY 2021 profit jumped eight-fold to €5.11B ($5.81B) from €650M a year earlier, and unveiled plans to raise €2.5B through the issuance of more than 500M new shares.

The French government, which owns nearly 84% of EDF, said it will pump €2.1B into the utility as part of the rights issue, with French finance minister Bruno Le Maire saying it was "vital" to inject fresh funds into the company as it gears up for investments in nuclear reactors and renewable energy projects.

EDF also will propose a scrip dividend option for FY 2022 and 2023 and said it plans to offload €3B worth of assets during the next two years.

The utility reported 2021 EBITDA rose 11% Y/Y to €18B, while sales increased 22% to €84.46B from €69.03B, but its outlook for 2022 is significantly worse, as government policies could reduce EBITDA by ~€8B, with another €11B impact from declining electricity production; combined, they will more than offset €6B in expected gains from higher power prices.

CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said EDF would not provide specific guidance for this year's EBITDA. but hailed President Macron's nuclear power push as "a turning point for the next three decades."

EDF plans to undertake heavy maintenance on its nuclear fleet, which will extend into 2023.