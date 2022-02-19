Cornerstone #1 industrial gainer twice in a row, 2021 top stock Avis picks loser tag

Cornerstone took the #1 spot again this week boosted by acquisition news, while shipping companies made their presence felt again the top 5. Meanwhile 2021's top industrial stock Avis was dragged among the losers following earnings results.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) -1.41% finished the week ending Feb. 18 in the red for the second week in a row. Ten out of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes declined, including Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) -1.03%, which was in the red again this week.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +11%.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) +21.79% topped the rankings for the second week in a row on acquisition news. The stock soared +21.96% on Feb. 14, after Clayton, Dubilier & Rice made an offer to buy the remainder of Cornerstone it doesn't already own for $24.65/share. In the past one year the stock has gained +94.70%.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) +12.53%. The Hawaii-based shipping company was back among the top five gainers after almost a month. Matson rose the day after it reported its Q4, which beat analysts' estimates. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy on the stock with an Average Price Target of $96.5.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers and XLI:

Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) +11.55%. The Mexico-based airline company rose throughout the week. Credit Suisse upgraded the company to Outperform from Neutral, pointing at the operational performance with Volaris that sets it apart from sector peers. Volaris' peer Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) did not make it to the top five but was in the top 10, gaining +7.83% in the week.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) +11.40%. The Chinese staffing company gained consistently the whole week and was back in the top five after leading the charts about a month ago. 51job is in the middle of a privatization bid from a consortium.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) +11.09%. The Greece-based shipping company has been a star performer for the investors as the company was among the top #5 industrial stocks of 2021 (+156.74%). The company rose after reporting Q4 earnings and revenues that cruised past expectations, and raising its quarterly dividend by 60%, as favorable market conditions enabled the company to reach record–high profitability in 2021.

The week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -8% each.

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) -11.48%. The number one industrial stock of 2021 (+455.95%) was the worst decliner this week. The car and truck rental company slumped Feb. 15 (-12.05%) the day after it reported its Q4 results, which beat analysts' estimates. Shares fell despite a record Q4 adjusted EBITDA tally.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) -11.18%. The Irish airline company did not have the same fortunes as Volaris and Copa this week and declined throughout the week barring Feb. 14 (+1.14%). The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Buy with an Average Price Target of $126.75.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five decliners and XLI:

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) -10.88%. The ammunition maker reported its FQ3 results earlier in the week beating analysts' estimates. YTD, the stock has declined -21.83% however, the Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $10.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) -10.65%. The company lost the most on Feb. 18 (-10.74%), the day after it reported its Q4 earnings. The company missed both non-GAAP EPS and revenue estimates.

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) -8.51%. Richard Branson’s satellite-launching firm Virgin Orbit went public late in December 2021. Earlier in the week, it was reported that investor Leon Cooperman added 500K shares of Virgin Orbit in the last quarter of 2021.