The U.S. authorization for COVID-19 shot developed by Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) could happen “within weeks,” the Financial Times reported on Saturday, quoting Stan Erck, Chief Executive Officer of the Maryland-based vaccine maker.

After multiple regulatory delays, Novavax (NVAX) submitted its request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month, seeking the agency’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the protein-based shot.

The rollout of the vaccine has taken longer than expected due in part to a delay in providing U.S. regulators with data on the company’s ability to consistently manufacture the vaccine. However, Erck told that those issues had now been resolved, and the company would soon start sending the vaccine shipments to the U.S. from its manufacturing partner, Serum Institute of India.

Novavax (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, identified as NVX-CoV2373, is the first commercial product of the company in its 34-year history. It has already been cleared by multiple regulatory agencies in the U.K., Europe, the World Health Organization, and most recently, Canada.

Despite high vaccination rates, there would be a lot of demand for the vaccine in high-income countries, Erck said, pointing to a contract signed with the EU in December for 69M doses of Nuvaxovid, the brand name of the vaccine in the region.

“This puts a big stamp of approval on our vaccine in high-income countries,” he noted, adding that the company is in negotiations with U.S. officials over the timeline and size of future vaccine deliveries.

Similar to its rival mRNA-based vaccine maker, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) was awarded U.S. government funds to develop the vaccine and deliver millions of doses.

The company thinks that its vaccine, based on a more traditional technology than the novel mRNA-technology used in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) COVID-19 shots, could address vaccine hesitancy in developed countries.

It also indicated that the vaccine could offer more long-term protection without the risk of myocarditis, a side effect often linked to mRNA shots. That would make the Novavax (NVAX) vaccine an attractive option when COVID-19 becomes endemic, Greg Glenn, the company’s president of R&D, noted.

Despite the potential competitive advantages of its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax (NVAX) shares are in a selloff, underperforming the rival vaccine makers with a decline of more than two-thirds over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.