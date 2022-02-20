Fidelity National Info said to end sale of capital markets business
Feb. 19, 2022 7:01 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) is said to have pulled the sale of its capital markets business, according to a Barron's report, which cited people familiar.
- The news comes after Dealreporter said last month that Symphony Technology Group ended negotiations to purchase parts of the FIS capital market business that may have been valued at about $2B.
- The businesses, including treasury management, alternative trading, and algorithm-based trading, were formerly known as Fox River Execution Solutions, according to the media reports.
- Bloomberg originally reported in late November that Symphony Technology was in discussions to buy parts of Fidelity National capital markets business.
