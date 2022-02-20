Fidelity National Info said to end sale of capital markets business

Top view of business office workstation with M&A letters or merger and acquisition

Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) is said to have pulled the sale of its capital markets business, according to a Barron's report, which cited people familiar.
  • The news comes after Dealreporter said last month that Symphony Technology Group ended negotiations to purchase parts of the FIS capital market business that may have been valued at about $2B.
  • The businesses, including treasury management, alternative trading, and algorithm-based trading, were formerly known as Fox River Execution Solutions, according to the media reports.
  • Bloomberg originally reported in late November that Symphony Technology was in discussions to buy parts of Fidelity National capital markets business.
  • Earlier this week, Why did Fidelity National Information Services stock drop today? Soft guidance.
