Microsoft approached Activision about $69B deal days after misconduct allegations

Feb. 20, 2022 9:41 AM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Activision Presents The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reached out to Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to talk about a potential strategic combination just days after a report came out about allegations of sexual misconduct at the videogame maker.
  • On Nov. 19, Phil Spencer the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, in a conversation with Activision (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick, asked whether it would be possible to have a call with MSFT CEO Satya Nadella to discuss "strategic opportunities" between the two companies, according to a regulatory filing from Friday. In a call on Nov. 20, Nadella indicated that MSFT was interested in exploring a "strategic combination" with ATVI.
  • The timing of the discussions follows Activision stock initially dropping 6% on Nov. 16 after the WSJ reported that Kotick allegedly knew for years about sexual-misconduct allegations and kept some reports from the board. The shares fell another 5% over the next two days before Spencer and Kotick spoke on Nov. 19.
  • The conversations also came after a report on Nov. 18 that Xbox chief Spencer told his staff he was "evaluating all aspects of our relationship" with Activision Blizzard and that he was " disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions" described in the WSJ report.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) initially offered to acquire Activision (ATVI) for $80/share in an all-cash deal on Nov. 26, according to the filing. On Nov. 28, ATVI proposed it may be willing to entertain a deal if was from $90 to $105/share. After negotiations, the parties eventually agreed to a $95/share deal, which was announced on Jan. 18.
  • Activision (ATVI) also had talks with four other undisclosed companies about a potential transaction as well as an unidentified individual who was interested in pursuing an acquisition of the company's Blizzard business or a full or partial take-private of the entire company.
  • Also see from Friday, Activision Blizzard facing hotter pressure in workplace probes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.