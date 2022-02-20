GXO Logistics agrees to terms on potential takeover of Clipper Logistics
- GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) agreed to key terms on an acquisition of UK-based logistics specialist Clipper Logistics PLC (OTCPK:CLPLF) in a deal value at 920 pence ($1.26B).
- The offer includes 690 pence in cash and such number of new GXO shares as would imply a valuation of 230 pence, according to a statement. The offer represents a 18% premium to the Clipper share price on Friday and a 49% premium to the closing price of Clipper shares on Jan. 27, he day before the possible offer was made.
- GXO Logistics was spun off from XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in August and a Clipper acquisition would mark first the major deal for since the spinoff. GXO’s global blue-chip customers include Apple, Nike, Nestlé and Whirlpool, along with high-growth companies in e-commerce and other key sectors, including apparel, technology, food and beverage and consumer electronics.
- “This potential acquisition would enhance GXO’s position as a successful pure-play logistics leader," GXO’s Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Wilson said. "We believe the combination would offer significant value creation for the stakeholders of both companies.”
- GXO has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favor of an offer (and to elect to receive 50 per cent of their consideration in shares) from the he holders of 23.9M Clipper shares, representing about 23% of Clipper’s issued share capital, including from Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman, Tony Mannix, CEO, and David Hodkin, CFO.
- Last week, GXO Logistics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.20, revenue of $2.26B beats by $210M.