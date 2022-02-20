McDonald's says Icahn nominated two board candidates amid animal welfare right

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) confirmed that Carl Icahn nominated two board members amid the a dispute with the company over its treatment of pigs.

Icahn nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler to stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting, according to a statement from the fast food giant. Icahn owns about 200 shares of McDonald's, the company said.

The news come as Icahn told Bloomberg TV last week that he was 90% there in deciding to put up a slate of nominees for the board of McDonald's Corporation due to the treatment of livestock by the company's suppliers. In particular, Icahn wants McDonald's to stop using gestating crates.

The WSJ first reported earlier this month Icahn wants McDonald's to stop using pork that is sourced from gestation crates, something that he first brought up with the fast food giant around 2012.

"Mr. Icahn's stated focus in making this nomination relates to a narrow issue regarding the company's pork commitment, which The Humane Society U.S. has already introduced through a shareholder proposal," McDonald's said in its statement. "This is an issue on which McDonald's has been a leader."

McDonald's said by the end of the year its expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork volumes from sows not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy. The fast food forecast that 100% of its U.S. pork will come from sows housed in groups during pregnancy by the end of 2024.

McDonald's also said it sources only about 1% of U.S. pork production and does not own any sows, or produce or package pork in the U.S.

The Icahn nomination comes as McDonald's has begun to look at more vegetarian options for its menu and recently expanded testing of its McPlant menu item, which it developed with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).