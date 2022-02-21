In the first major price increase since before the pandemic, Walt Disney World (NYSE:DIS) is officially raising its prices for multi-day and Park Hopper tickets (which allow visitors to move between the theme parks in the same day). Most of the prices between four and 10 days were increased between 2% and 6%, though ticket costs for 1-3 days were largely unchanged.

Per WDW News Today, a website that closely tracks news related to Disney's theme parks:

Base tickets

4 days were $434.83 - $596.74, now $447.70 - $596.74

5 days were $463.56 - $630.85, now $484.52 - $646.87

6 days were $477.79 - $645.91, now $496.43 - $672.25

7 days were $492.06 - $661.56, now $511.10 - $694.96

8 days were $518.17 - $678.83, now $545.19 - $716.20

9 days were $536.00 - $691.93, now $563.46 - $738.66

10 days were $553.69 - $703.65, now $582.09 - $752.40

Park Hopper

4 days were $525.35 - $687.27, now $540.89 - $687.27

5 days were $554.09 - $721.38, now $572.47 - $739.92

6 days were $568.32 - $736.44, now $586.96 - $762.77

7 days were $582.59 - $752.08, now $601.63 - $785.48

8 days were $608.69 - $769.36, now $628.04 - $810.55

9 days were $626.53 - $782.46, now $649.96 - $827.00

10 days were $644.22 - $794.17, now $671.55 - $841.86

Park Hopper Plus

4 days were $546.65 - $708.57, now $559.53 - $708.57

5 days were $575.39 - $742.68, now $593.53 - $761.22

6 days were $589.62 - $757.74, now $612.02 - $784.07

7 days were $603.89 - $773.38, now $622.98 - $806.78

8 days were $629.99 - $790.66, now $653.57 - $828.03

9 days were $647.83 - $803.76, now $678.94 - $844.66

10 days were $665.52 - $815.47, now $698.43 - $863.16

From Disney's recent earnings (on Feb 9): The company saw all-time-high revenue at its "theme parks, experiences and consumer products" division, which doubled over the prior year to reach $7.2B and exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Visitors flocked to its attractions across the U.S., Europe and Asia, while profit margins in part rose because of lower spending on labor due to two new park navigation apps: Genie+ and Lightning Lane. Attendance trends were also up double digits (vs. Q4) at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and per-capita spending was up 40% Y/Y, amid higher outlays on food, beverages and merchandise.