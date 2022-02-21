Chinese regulators have warned against the use of infant and baby products manufactured by Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Reuters reported citing a post issued by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on Sunday.

According to the release, GACC notes a similar warning announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday against the use of certain infant formulas made by the company.

Abbott (ABT) later announced a recall of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility, citing consumer complaints following the use of products.

Chinese officials note that the products in question have not entered the country through general trade but warned the customers not to use the products purchased via cross-border e-commerce. Apart from Similac HMFortifi, the issue does not impact the other products sold by Abbott (ABT) in China, the state-backed news outlet The Paper, reported on Monday.

The product recall could lead to a $325M revenue hit, Cowen estimated after the company made the disclosure. "While any recall is unsavory, the situation at this stage appears under control by management," the analyst Joanne Wuensch wrote. The selloff of Abbott (ABT) shares in reaction to the announcement seemed overdone, the analyst argued.

On Friday, the company issued a regulatory filing to rule out the earnings impact of the recall.