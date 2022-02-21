The hot housing market and the prospects for continued consumer spending intrigued SA readers last week, leading them to pick up shares of home improvement giant Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) ahead of this week's earnings report, according to an analysis of portfolio additions and deletions.

Readers also followed some high-profile headlines, adding SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) as its partner Rumble further develops its brand on the way to an eventual public debut. At the same time, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) garnered attention, as readers bet that the stock's recent post-earnings sell-off had created a buying opportunity.

Meanwhile, a warning from General Electric (NYSE:GE) caused readers to move out of the stock, as the conglomerate continues down its path towards an eventual split into three separate companies.

Lowe's

Lowe's (LOW) received significant interest ahead of its earnings report this week. Perhaps anticipating another Street-beating quarter, SA readers added the stock to their portfolio at a rate of more than 4:1 compared to deletions.

The home improvement retailer is scheduled to release its quarterly results on Wednesday, with analysts predicting a quarterly profit of $1.69 per share on revenue of $20.91B. LOW has beat earnings expectations in 10 consecutive quarters, with its last EPS figure exceeding analysts' consensus by 16%.

Members of the Wall Street analyst community also saw value in LOW before the earnings announcement. Last week, Evercore ISI made a positive tactical call on the stock.

Meanwhile, competitor Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is also expected to release its results this week. The announcement slated for Tuesday.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI/Rumble

As the company continues its high-profile attempts to position itself as a conservative alternative to YouTube, Rumble sparked curiosity last week, even before it officially joins the Wall Street family. SA readers added SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI), which has a deal to bring Rumble public, to their portfolios at a pace of about 5.5:1 compared to deletions.

Earlier this month, Rumble made headlines by offering a $100M contract to embattled podcaster Joe Rogan. The former actor and popular online personality, who currently has a deal with Spotify, caused controversy with some of his COVID-related content.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Earlier this month, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) suffered an enormous post-earnings sell-off. The company beat expectations with its Q4 results but warned that inflationary pressures will remain "over the next several quarters."

In response to the report, shares plunged more than 27% on Feb. 11. In the aftermath, SA readers sensed a buying opportunity, spending last week grabbing the stock for their portfolios. They added the stock at a rate of nearly 5:1 compared to removals.

General Electric

General Electric dropped on Friday after warning that supply chain issues would continue to weigh on its results at least through the first half of the year. As a result, GE dropped 6% during the session, keeping to a range that has held it for the last couple of months.

The setback may have encouraged SA readers to step away from the conglomerate. They walked away from GE at a rate of about 1.3:1 during the week.

Late last year, GE announced a plan to split into three separate companies. This will include splitting off its healthcare segment, as well as spinning off another company consisting of its renewable energy, power and digital assets. Once completed, GE will remain as an aviation-focused company.