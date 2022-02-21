Flows show recession risks are rising - BofA

  • BofA Securities says recent cash flows raise the odds of the current rates shock the market is experiencing turns into a recession shock in the next six months.
  • Last week saw the "largest inflow to Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) (NASDAQ:SHY) since Mar’20 ($7.4bn) vs big outflow TIPS (NYSEARCA:TIP) & credit ... recession risks rising," strategist Michael Hartnett and team wrote in the "Flow Show" note.
  • Credit "spreads widening (IG >110bps, widest since Nov’20, HYG (NYSEARCA:HYG) approaching $81 pre Covid high); note credit weakness in cyclical sectors feeding into stocks (e.g. homebuilding); YTD $54bn redemptions from corporate bonds vs $85bn inflow in '21; contrast with stocks where ’22 inflows ($155bn YTD) pacing 2021."
  • They "remain bearish tech (NYSEARCA:XLK)/stocks/credit, long vol, cash, defensive assets," and "will pivot from US$/commodities to GT30/EM in Q2," Hartnett said.
  • BofA private clients have a 64.5% allocation to stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).
  • Fund managers surveyed by BofA recently called the level where the Fed put comes into play.

