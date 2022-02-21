Chart Talk: Stocks down the most from their pre-COVID levels
Feb. 21, 2022
- More than a third of stocks in the Russell 3000 (NYSEARCA:IWV) are below the pre-COVID market peak, despite gains of the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ), according to Bespoke Investment Group.
- "More than 50% of Health Care, Real Estate, and Utilities stocks are down from 2/19/20 prices," Bespoke said. "Materials stocks have been the best at holding onto post-COVID gains with just 16.8% of stocks in the sector lower than where they were trading on 2/19/20."
- Bespoke screened for stocks with market caps above $5B down the most from that peak.
- "These are stocks that in hindsight certainly haven't benefited from the COVID economy. Some may seem obvious like cruise stocks (NYSE:NCLH) (NYSE:CCL), but digital health company Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is also on the list with a 44% drop since COVID hit!"
