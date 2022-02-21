Television broadcaster Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is said near a sale to Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) for $24/share.

An announcement of a deal could happen as soon as Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg report. The buyers have agreed to pay an additional per share amount per month for each month that the regulatory review takes after an initial period due to potential antitrust concerns.

The news comes after Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Apollo (APO) and Standard General were in advanced talks for an acquisition of the TV broadcaster. The NY Post reported last month that Standard General and Apollo were getting closer to a ~$9B purchase of the broadcaster.

The price increases by incremental amounts from 5 cents/share share after the first nine months, up to 12.5 cents/share in the 15th month and beyond, according to Bloomberg.

Standard General/Apollo were competing against Byron Allen's Allen Media Group. CTFN reported earlier this month that Allen Media "remained at the table" as far as the Tegna sales process. CTFN reported in November that an Allen bid was expected to be valued at $23/share at the time with financing led by Ares.

In late November, there was a report that Standard General/Apollo raised their offer to $22.65/share above an earlier bid of $22.