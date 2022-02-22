United Steelworker union members, who have been locked out of Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, reportedly have ratified the company's contract offer and are expected to return to their jobs.

According to previous reports, the new contract updates the language to the union workmen's committee, separates job classifications for different jobs, and adds Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday.

Still to be determined is whether the USW will continue to represent the plant's hourly workers; the U.S. National Labor Relations Board oversaw a vote last year on removing the USW, a move sought by 30% of union members.

The company locked out 650 union-represented members of USW Local 13-243 at the 369K bbl/day refinery on May 1 after the two sides failed to reach agreement on a new contract.

