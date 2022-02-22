APA Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17, revenue of $2.3B beats by $360M

Feb. 22, 2022 12:37 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • APA press release (NASDAQ:APA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $2.3B (+78.3% Y/Y) beats by $360M.
  • Reported production of 386,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 331,000 BOE per day.
  • Delivered net cash from operating activities of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDAX of $1.3 billion.
  • 2022 and Longer-Term Outlook and Objectives: Expecting to generate approximately $6.5 billion of FCF over the next three years based on a WTI price of $78/barrel.
  • Budgeting 2022 upstream capital investment of $1.6 billion, of which $200 million is dedicated to exploration and appraisal activities, primarily in Suriname; planning similar level of capital activity in 2023 and 2024.
  • Continuing to streamline portfolio; $805 million mineral rights sales package in the Delaware Basin to close by the end of February.
