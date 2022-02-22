Sun Communities GAAP Core FFO of $1.31, revenue of $542.43M
Feb. 22, 2022 12:48 AM ETSun Communities, Inc. (SUI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sun Communities press release (NYSE:SUI): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11; Core FFO of $1.31.
- Revenue of $542.43M (+41.1% Y/Y).
- Home sales volume increased 19.3 percent to 933 homes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 782 homes in the same period in 2020.
- Same Community Net Operating Income increased by 8.4 percent and 11.2 percent for the quarter.
- Earnings and Core FFO guidance: First quarter 2022, basic earnings per share of $0.12 - $0.16; Core FFO per Share of $1.23 - $1.27 vs. consensus of $1.42 and Full year 2022, basic earnings per share of $2.70 - $2.86; Core FFO per Share of $7.07 - $7.23 vs. consensus of $7.20.