Manitowoc Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.24, revenue of $497.8M misses by $19.83M; initiates FY22 guidance

Feb. 22, 2022 12:54 AM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Manitowoc press release (NYSE:MTW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $497.8M (+15.7% Y/Y) misses by $19.83M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2M or 6.9% of net sales.
  • Fourth-quarter orders increased 21.0% year-over-year to $615.2 million.
  • Backlog as of December 31, 2021 totaled $1,010.9 million, an increase of 86.1% year-over-year.
  • Introducing 2022 guidance: Net sales of approximately $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion vs. consensus of $2.02B; Adjusted EBITDA - approximately $130 million to $160 million; Adjusted diluted earnings per share - approximately $0.65 to $1.35 vs. consensus of $1.38 and capital expenditures of ~$85 million, of which approximately $35 million will be funded from sales of the existing rental fleet.
