Feb. 22, 2022 12:58 AM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions press release (NYSE:NEX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $509.7M (+137.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.16M.
- For the first quarter of 2022, NexTier expects to operate an average of 31 deployed frac fleets and intends to deploy one additional upgraded Tier IV Dual Fuel frac fleet by the end of the first quarter, exiting the quarter with 32 deployed frac fleets.
- First half 2022 capital expenditures are expected to approximate $90-100 million. Total full year 2022 capital expenditures will be lower than full year 2021.
- "We expect to generate free cash flow in excess of $100 million in 2022, accelerating through year-end as capital expenditures and working capital headwinds decline as the year progresses."