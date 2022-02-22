Asia-Pacific stocks in red as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate

Feb. 22, 2022 1:33 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -1.71% Japan PPI Services for January 1.2% y/y (vs. expected 0.7%).

China -1.35%. China has banned imports of poultry, poultry products from Canada to prevent bird flu (H5N1) spread.

Hong Kong -3.09%.

Australia -1.00% Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index -1.4% to 101.8.

India -1.54%.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand releases its policy decision at 2pm NZ time or 0100 GMT.

Oil prices jumped as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalated.

In Asia morning trade Tuesday, U.S. crude surged 3.22% to $94 per barrel, while Brent jumped 1.5% per barrel to $96.82.

Gold hit a near nine-month high on Tuesday, as the situation in Eastern Europe intensified after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, supporting demand for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,909.60 per ounce by 0332 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,911.50.

Spot silver gained 0.9% to $24.14 per ounce, platinum rose 0.9% to $1,083.68 and palladium was up 0.8% to $2,406.24.

U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -1.26%; S&P 500 -1.47%; Nasdaq -2.18%.

