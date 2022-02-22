HSBC Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.62, revenue of $49.55B; more than doubles full-year pre-tax profit
Feb. 22, 2022 1:52 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), HBCYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- HSBC Holdings press release (NYSE:HSBC): FY GAAP EPS of $0.62.
- Revenue of $49.55B (-1.7% Y/Y); Adjusted Revenue down 3% to $50.09B.
- Adjusted profit before tax up 79% to $21.9B.
- Reported profit before tax up $10.1B to $18.9B.
- CET1 ratio of 15.8%, down 0.1 percentage points.
- Net interest margin of 1.20%, down 12 basis points from 2020.
- Reported ECL were a net release of $0.9B, compared with an $8.8B charge in 2020.
- Outlook: "We continue to target 2022 adjusted operating expenses in line with 2021, despite inflationary pressures, with cost to achieve spend of $3.4bn expected to generate over $2bn of cost savings in 2022.
- In 2023, we intend to manage growth in adjusted operating expenses to within a range of 0% to 2%, compared with 2022 with cost savings of at least $0.5bn from actions taken in 2022 helping to offset inflation.
- This growth, together with capital returns are expected to normalise our CET1 position to be within our 14% to 14.5% target operating range during 2022.
- Our net interest income outlook is now significantly more positive, we would expect to deliver a RoTE of at least 10% for 2023, one year ahead of our previous expectations.
- We continue to target dividends within our 40% to 55% dividend payout ratio range."