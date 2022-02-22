Williams Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36, revenue of $10.63B

  • Williams press release (NYSE:WMB): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36.
  • Revenue of $10.63B (+37.7% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.635B, up $530M or 10% vs. 2020.
  • Cash flow from operations of $3.945B up 13% vs. 2020.
  • Available funds from operations of $4.073B up 12% vs. 2020.
  • Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at year end of 3.9x; improved from 4.35x year-end 2020.
  • Dividend coverage ratio of 2.04x (AFFO basis).
  • Achieved record gathering volumes of 13.9 Bcf/d and contracted transmission capacity of 23.8 Bcf/d – up 5% and 3%, respectively, from 2020.
  • Expect 3% growth in 2022 with Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint of $5.8 billion, yielding 6% CAGR over the last five years.
  • The company also expects 2022 growth capex between $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion and maintenance capex between $650 million and $750 million, which includes capital for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives.
  • Dividend guidance increased 3.7% on an annualized basis to $1.70 in 2022 from $1.64 in 2021.
