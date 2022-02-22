Gaotu Techedu Non-GAAP EPADS of -RMB3.86, revenue of RMB1.11B
Feb. 22, 2022
- Gaotu Techedu press release (NYSE:GOTU): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -RMB 3.86.
- Revenue of RMB 1.11B (-43.7% Y/Y).
- Gross billings was RMB301.6 million, compared with gross billings of RMB2,086.2 million in the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB436.9 million, compared with non-GAAP gross profit of RMB1,481.4 million in the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP gross profit margin decreased to 39.2% from 75.4% in the same period of 2020.
- Net operating cash outflow for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB2,017.8 million.
- As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3,454.4 million in the aggregate, compared with a total of RMB8,217.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments as of December 31, 2020.