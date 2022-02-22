Gaotu Techedu Non-GAAP EPADS of -RMB3.86, revenue of RMB1.11B

Feb. 22, 2022 2:30 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gaotu Techedu press release (NYSE:GOTU): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -RMB 3.86.
  • Revenue of RMB 1.11B (-43.7% Y/Y).
  • Gross billings was RMB301.6 million, compared with gross billings of RMB2,086.2 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB436.9 million, compared with non-GAAP gross profit of RMB1,481.4 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin decreased to 39.2% from 75.4% in the same period of 2020.
  • Net operating cash outflow for the third quarter of 2021 was RMB2,017.8 million.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3,454.4 million in the aggregate, compared with a total of RMB8,217.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term investments as of December 31, 2020.
