Sohu.com Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.01, revenue of $193M; issues Q1 guidance

Feb. 22, 2022 2:43 AM ETSohu.com Limited (SOHU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sohu.com press release (NASDAQ:SOHU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.01.
  • Revenue of $193M (-23.8% Y/Y).
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were both $122M, a decrease of 32% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73%, compared with 79% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 74% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits were totaled approximately $1.59 billion.
  • Outlook for the first quarter of 2022: Brand advertising revenues to be between $23 million and $26 million; this implies an annual decrease of 15% to 25% and a sequential decrease of 23% to 32%.
  • Online game revenues to be between $130 million and $140 million; this implies an annual decrease of 21% to 26% and a sequential decrease of 3% to 10%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between $10 million and $20 million; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between $13 million $23 million.
