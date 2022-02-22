Sasol Non-GAAP EPS of R$22.52, revenue of R$119.91B

Feb. 22, 2022 3:04 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sasol press release (NYSE:SSL): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of R$22.52.
  • Headline EPS of R$15.02.
  • Revenue of R$119.91B (+30.4% Y/Y).
  • As at 31 December 2021, our liquidity headroom was R$91B ($5,7 billion), well above our outlook to maintain liquidity in excess of $1B.
  • "We expect to return to stable operational performance during the second half of 2022, with lower mining productivity of 950 – 1 040 t/cm/shift attributed to safety incidents resulting in operational stoppages, adverse weather conditions and slower than expected ramp-up of Fulco; Lower SO volumes of 6,7 to 6,8 million tons attributed to challenges with coal availability and coal quality; Liquid fuels sales of approximately 51 to 53 million barrels; Natref run rate of 560 to 590 m3 /h in line with previous market guidance; Cash fixed costs excluding the impact of non-recurring items, translation impacts and asset divestments to remain within our previous market guidance of R58 to R59 billion; Maintain capital expenditure of R20 to R25 billion for 2022. Capital estimates may change as a result of exchange rate volatility and other factors; and Net debt: EBITDA <1,5 times."
