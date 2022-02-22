Black Stone Minerals GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.34, revenue of $179.42M beats by $70.58M; issues guidance for 2022
Feb. 22, 2022 3:14 AM ETBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Black Stone Minerals press release (NYSE:BSM): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.34.
- Revenue of $179.42M (+131.7% Y/Y) beats by $70.58M.
- Net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter were $134.2 million and $77.6 million, respectively
- Distributable cash flow was $71.3 million for the fourth quarter, resulting in distribution coverage for all units of 1.3x based on the announced cash distribution of $0.27 per unit
- Total debt at the end of the quarter was $89 million; total debt to trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA was 0.3x at year-end.
- Mineral and royalty production for the fourth quarter of 2021 equaled 35.2 MBoe/d, an increase of 7% over the prior quarter; total production, including working interest volumes, was 39.1 MBoe/d for the quarter
- Total reported production averaged 39.1 MBoe/d (90% mineral and royalty, 71% natural gas) for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Total production was 38.0 MBoe/d and 39.0 MBoe/d for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
- FY22 outlook: Total production of 34-37 MBoe/d; Mineral and royalty production of 31 - 33MBoe/d;