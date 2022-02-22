Unisys Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 misses by $0.07, revenue of $539.3M beats by $9.47M

Feb. 22, 2022 3:19 AM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Unisys press release (NYSE:UIS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $539.3M (-6.5% Y/Y) beats by $9.47M.
  • Gross profit margin was flat Y/Y at 30.4%.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit margin was 11.7% vs. 14.0% in 4Q20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.8% vs. 21.5% in 4Q20.
  • Cash from operations was $68.0M vs. $(355.4)M in 4Q20
  • Free cash flow was $44.3M vs. -$390.4M in 4Q20.
  • Adjusted free cash flow was $72.2M vs. $104.6M in 4Q20.
  • Company guides to revenue growth of 5 to 7% YoY vs. consensus growth of 5.23% Y/Y, non-GAAP operating profit margin of 9.5 to 10.5%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0 to 19.0% for FY22
