Helix Energy Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.10, revenue of $168.66M beats by $34.53M
Feb. 22, 2022 3:25 AM ETHelix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Helix Energy Solutions press release (NYSE:HLX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $168.66M (+5.5% Y/Y) beats by $34.53M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $8.8 million for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to $26.5 million for the third quarter 2021 and $35.3 million for the fourth quarter 2020.
- Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, stated, "As we look forward, we expect the first half of 2022 will be a transitional period as we still face headwinds in the near-term with a slow recovery in the North Sea, cost escalations and our continued integration of the Siem Helix 1 into the spot market. We are optimistic about the future and believe we will see a stronger second half of 2022 and continuing into 2023, as reflected by recent awards for decommissioning campaigns in the Tui field offshore New Zealand and with Trident Energy offshore Brazil, both expected to commence late 2022. "