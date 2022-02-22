Douglas Dynamics Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42, revenue of $152.9M
Feb. 22, 2022 3:32 AM ETDouglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Douglas Dynamics press release (NYSE:PLOW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42.
- Revenue of $152.9M (-3.4% Y/Y).
- Delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $19.9M.
- The 2022 financial outlook: Net Sales are expected to be between $570 million and $630 million vs. consensus of $567.40M; Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to range from $70 million to $100 million; Adjusted Earnings Per Share are expected to be in the range of $1.25 per share to $2.15 per share vs. consensus of $2.21 and the effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25% to 26%.